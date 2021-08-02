The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.59.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $348.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,061,589 shares of company stock worth $277,814,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

