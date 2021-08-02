The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 698 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 716 ($9.35).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGE shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of SGE stock traded up GBX 12.06 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 713.66 ($9.32). 1,424,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,585. The firm has a market cap of £7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 680.46. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.83%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

