The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG stock opened at $176.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.78.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.