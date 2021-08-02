The Southern (NYSE:SO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

The Southern (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.89. The Southern has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

