Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,581,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NYSE THO opened at $118.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.