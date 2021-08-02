Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $57,729.94 and approximately $78,847.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.00358391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

