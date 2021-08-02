ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ThredUp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $347,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

