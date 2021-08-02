Titan Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $105.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.71 million and $105.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006277 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000077 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

