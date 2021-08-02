Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CURV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NYSE CURV traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,613. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

