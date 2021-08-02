Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $44.63 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532,648 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for about 3.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $44,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

AER traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

