Tran Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,925 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.42. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

