Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $63.85 on Thursday. Transcat has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Transcat by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

