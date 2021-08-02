Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of TRNS opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. Transcat has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $476.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

