TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.44 to $17.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

Shares of TDG traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $635.30. The stock had a trading volume of 199,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,266. The business’s 50-day moving average is $653.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $421.47 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $95,125,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

