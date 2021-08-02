Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Purchases $52,100.00 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TNL stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,723. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.97.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $54,927,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

