Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in July

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

