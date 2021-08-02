TRH Financial LLC Buys 5,185 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 322.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.46.

NYSE ROP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $491.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.91. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

