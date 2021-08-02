TRH Financial LLC Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,400 shares during the period. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% during the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.11. 584,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,812,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $13,934,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,037,309 shares of company stock worth $183,991,581 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

