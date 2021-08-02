TRH Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TRH Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.49. 182,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,780,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

