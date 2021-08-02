Truist Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $270.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.53.

TEAM stock opened at $325.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.11, a P/E/G ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $349.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Atlassian by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

