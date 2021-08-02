Truist Increases LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target to $63.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LKQ. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.93. 31,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,066. LKQ has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

