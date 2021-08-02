Truist Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $185.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist from $176.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 119.45% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

NYSE XPO traded down $54.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,787. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $8,666,061.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,169,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

