Truist Securiti Comments on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENPH. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $189.60 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.