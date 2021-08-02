Truist Securiti Weighs in on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $106.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $106.97.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,887 shares of company stock worth $35,382,263. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
