Truist Securiti Weighs in on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $106.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,887 shares of company stock worth $35,382,263. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

