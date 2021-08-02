Truist Securities Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $127.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $131.45 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

