TTEC (TTEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect TTEC to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. TTEC has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.140-4.320 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.14-4.32 EPS.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $104.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TTEC has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

