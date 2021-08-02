Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,010 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 938,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,875,000 after purchasing an additional 731,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.35.

NYSE:PINS opened at $58.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,089.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

