Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 210.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,989 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,355 shares of company stock worth $1,107,840. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

VXRT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $879.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

