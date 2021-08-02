Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,108 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,327,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,243,000 after buying an additional 999,434 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,236,000 after buying an additional 886,617 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

