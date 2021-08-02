Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $593,000 Investment in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Kopin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

KOPN stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $615.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 2.23. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

