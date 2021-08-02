Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioNTech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BioNTech by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BioNTech by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $328.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $331.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of -1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.81.
BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
See Also: How to calculate compound interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.