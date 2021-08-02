Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioNTech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BioNTech by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BioNTech by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $328.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $331.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of -1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.81.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

