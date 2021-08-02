Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $74.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

