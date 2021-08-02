Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.88 on Monday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

