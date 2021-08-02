Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $38.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEOH. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.46.

Methanex stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $5,848,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

