TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TUIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.50.

TUIFY opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

