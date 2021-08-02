Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.40.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ stock traded up C$1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting C$20.82. 427,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.