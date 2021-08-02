Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $458.38.

TWLO opened at $373.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $1,339,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

