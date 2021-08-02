UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 4,506 Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,965,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAIC opened at $10.01 on Monday. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

