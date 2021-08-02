UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUGT. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 49.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 22.0% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $119.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83.

