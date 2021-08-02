UBS Group AG Grows Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in California Resources were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,112,180.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,915,905 shares of company stock valued at $155,772,040.

CRC stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.