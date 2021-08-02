UBS Group AG Has $44,000 Position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PFBI opened at $17.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $250.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.81. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.