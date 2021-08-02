UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $33.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 1.01. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $31,128.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,951.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $173,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,296,651. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

