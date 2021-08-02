UBS Group AG Sells 2,865 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BGSF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGSF. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BGSF opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.20 million, a PE ratio of 210.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

