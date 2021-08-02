UBS Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €15.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.23 ($17.92).

Get Engie alerts:

Engie stock opened at €11.25 ($13.24) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.87. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.