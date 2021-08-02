UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,500 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,540.14 ($20.12).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,417.80 ($18.52) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The firm has a market cap of £71.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.