UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $32.32. 1,685,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.17. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $10,456,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,007,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

