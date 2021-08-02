UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,940 Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on REL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

REL stock opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £40.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.45. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,121 ($27.71). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,954.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

