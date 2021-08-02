UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $74.26 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

