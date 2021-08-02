UMA Achieves Market Cap of $550.05 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. UMA has a market cap of $550.05 million and approximately $30.93 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $8.86 or 0.00022320 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,982,041 coins and its circulating supply is 62,049,389 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

