Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UMICY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21. Umicore has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $16.04.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

